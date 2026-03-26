Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells 1,521 Shares

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CFO Alex Thurman sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $160,070.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,449.52. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Glaukos Price Performance
Glaukos stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.48. The company had a trading volume of 706,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,568. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77. Glaukos Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $130.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.69.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 36.99%.The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
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Institutional Trading of Glaukos
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Glaukos Company Profile
Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company’s core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos’s flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.
Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.
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