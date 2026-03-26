Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET). In a filing disclosed on March 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cloudflare stock on February 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 2/20/2026.

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) on 2/18/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 2/4/2026.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,234,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of -752.11 and a beta of 1.98. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.67 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $199.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cloudflare from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.38.

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Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 34.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 7.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 37.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 108.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 663,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,962,000 after buying an additional 344,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.39, for a total transaction of $6,573,641.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,467,578.46. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.47, for a total transaction of $9,925,196.48. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 641,768 shares of company stock worth $122,539,186. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Cloudflare

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Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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