Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.27 and traded as high as $6.63. Ultralife shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 24,259 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ultralife in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ultralife

Ultralife Stock Up 5.6%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.12). Ultralife had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Ultralife by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of energy and communications products for defense, medical, automotive and consumer electronics markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Power Systems and Communications Systems. In its Power Systems segment, Ultralife produces lithium-ion rechargeable cells and battery packs, primary lithium batteries, alkaline and rechargeable battery packs, chargers and battery accessories designed to meet demanding performance and safety requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.