Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.47 and traded as high as $26.42. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 1,836,838 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 13.12%.The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 33.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,243.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 40,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 37,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,191 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 539,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company’s unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium’s core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.