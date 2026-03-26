Financial Comparison: Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) versus Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC)

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) and Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and Agape ATP”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Eyewear $1.64 million 3.56 -$7.77 million ($2.17) -0.50 Agape ATP $1.32 million 1.80 -$2.47 million ($14.50) -0.16

Analyst Ratings

Agape ATP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innovative Eyewear. Innovative Eyewear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agape ATP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Innovative Eyewear and Agape ATP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Eyewear 1 0 0 0 1.00 Agape ATP 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and Agape ATP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Eyewear -327.92% -82.35% -76.76% Agape ATP -183.38% -15.10% -14.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Innovative Eyewear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Agape ATP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Innovative Eyewear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Agape ATP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agape ATP beats Innovative Eyewear on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Eyewear

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. In addition, the company launches an application, Lucyd app for iOS/Android users. It sells its products through various e-commerce, and retail store and distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a license agreement with Lucyd Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

About Agape ATP

(Get Free Report)

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names. The company's products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1-Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement. It also provides BEAUNIQUE brand products comprising Mito+, an antioxidant drink for cellular, immune, metabolic, brain, and skin health; and Trim+, which inhibits the activities of carbohydrates digestive enzymes that result in a reduction of the breakdown and absorption of sugars. In addition, the company offers energy masks, including N°1 Med-Hydration, N°2 Med-Whitening, and N°3 Med-Firming, as well as hyaluronic acid serum and mousse facial cleanser under ÉNERGÉTIQUE brand; and soy protein isolate powder, and an antioxidant under Livo5 brand name. Further, it sells health and wellness products; and promotes wellness and wellbeing lifestyle through online editorials, programs, events, and campaigns, as well as provides health therapies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.