Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $11.66. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 172,741 shares traded.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

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Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 26.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 170.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 84,211 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHY) is a closed-end investment company managed by Calamos Investments. The fund seeks to deliver high current income and total return through a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high-yield debt instruments. By blending growth potential from equity-linked convertibles with income generation from corporate and structured credit, the fund aims to offer investors a balanced approach to return enhancement and downside mitigation.

CHY’s portfolio typically includes investment-grade and below-investment-grade convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, senior loans and high-yield bonds issued by companies across a range of industries.

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