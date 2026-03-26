Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $11.66. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 172,741 shares traded.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
The Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ: CHY) is a closed-end investment company managed by Calamos Investments. The fund seeks to deliver high current income and total return through a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high-yield debt instruments. By blending growth potential from equity-linked convertibles with income generation from corporate and structured credit, the fund aims to offer investors a balanced approach to return enhancement and downside mitigation.
CHY’s portfolio typically includes investment-grade and below-investment-grade convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, senior loans and high-yield bonds issued by companies across a range of industries.
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