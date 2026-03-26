Contrasting Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) & Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Monotaro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Travelzoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Monotaro and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotaro 9.72% 28.03% 19.08% Travelzoo 4.98% -132.89% 9.75%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Monotaro has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Monotaro and Travelzoo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotaro $2.23 billion 2.50 $217.31 million $0.44 25.34 Travelzoo $91.72 million 0.76 $4.70 million $0.38 16.87

Monotaro has higher revenue and earnings than Travelzoo. Travelzoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monotaro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Monotaro and Travelzoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotaro 0 2 0 0 2.00 Travelzoo 1 1 3 0 2.40

Travelzoo has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.81%. Given Travelzoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Monotaro.

Summary

Monotaro beats Travelzoo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monotaro

(Get Free Report)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses. It also provides mechanical parts; control equipment; soldering and anti-static products; architectural hardware, building materials, painting, and interior supplies; air conditioning and electrical equipment; electrical materials; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive supplies; truck supplies; motorcycle supplies; bicycle supplies; scientific research and development supplies; clean room supplies; kitchen equipment and store supplies; agricultural and gardening supplies; and medical and nursing supplies. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in February 2006. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters. The company's Travelzoo website and newsletters include local deals and getaways listings that allow members to purchase vouchers for offers from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants; Jack's Flight Club, a subscription service that provides members with information about exceptional airfares; and Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party websites that list travel deals published by the company. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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