Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.7842 and last traded at $0.8103. Approximately 65,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 531,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8280.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CETY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clean Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clean Energy Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Clean Energy Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clean Energy Technologies stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.84% of Clean Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: CETY) is an energy technology company focused on the design, development and operation of renewable natural gas (RNG) systems. By deploying anaerobic digestion solutions, the company captures methane emissions from agricultural and organic waste streams and upgrades it into pipeline-quality RNG. This process not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also provides a sustainable energy alternative that can be used in utility gas grids, heavy-duty transportation and industrial applications.

The company offers a turnkey service model that spans project feasibility, engineering, equipment supply, construction management, financing and ongoing operations and maintenance.

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