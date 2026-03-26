MKDWELL Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) Trading 1.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of MKDWELL Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:MKDW – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.2140. Approximately 2,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 42,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

MKDWELL Tech Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MKDWELL Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKDWELL Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:MKDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 233,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of MKDWELL Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKDWELL Tech

MKDWELL Tech Inc is an automotive electronics manufacturer. MKDWELL Tech Inc, formerly known as Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in New York.

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