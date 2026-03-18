Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) & Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Critical Review

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) and Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Li Ning and Hennes & Mauritz”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Ning $3.99 billion 1.68 $419.10 million N/A N/A Hennes & Mauritz $23.01 billion 1.17 $1.23 billion $0.16 23.88

Dividends

Hennes & Mauritz has higher revenue and earnings than Li Ning.

Li Ning pays an annual dividend of $2.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hennes & Mauritz pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hennes & Mauritz pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Li Ning and Hennes & Mauritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Ning N/A N/A N/A Hennes & Mauritz 5.46% 30.80% 7.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hennes & Mauritz shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Li Ning has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennes & Mauritz has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Li Ning and Hennes & Mauritz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Ning 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hennes & Mauritz 2 4 0 1 2.00

Summary

Hennes & Mauritz beats Li Ning on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Ning

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Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand. It also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and/or sells outdoor sports products under the AIGLE brand; table tennis products under the Double Happiness brand name; fashionable fitness products for dance and yoga under the Danskin brand; and badminton products under the Kason brand name. The company also provides brand licensing, administrative, and property management services. It operates conventional stores, flagship stores, China LI-NING stores, LI-NING 1990 stores, factory outlets, and multi-brand stores under the LI-NING brand. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Hennes & Mauritz

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H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, H&M Move, H&M Beauty, COS, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound, and Singular Society brand names. In addition, it operates Sellpy, a broad digital platform for second-hand fashion and other products; and Creator Studio, a global platform for merchandise design and production, as well as provides solutions to extend the useful life of unwanted garments through reuse and recycling under Looper Textile name. The company offers its products through online and physical stores. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

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