Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $3.38. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 77,496 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sypris Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 0.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sypris Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SYPR) is an engineering and manufacturing company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Contract Manufacturing and Power Solutions—delivering precision components, subassemblies, and service solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers. Sypris Solutions caters to a diverse range of end markets, including heavy truck, automotive, defense, and industrial power generation.

Within its Contract Manufacturing segment, Sypris Solutions offers end-to-end capabilities from design and prototyping to toolmaking and final assembly.

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