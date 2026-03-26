Garza Alfonso Garza Sells 52,316 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) Director Garza Alfonso Garza sold 52,316 shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $539,377.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,337,712 shares in the company, valued at $13,791,810.72. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Garza Alfonso Garza also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Garza Alfonso Garza sold 52,316 shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $536,762.16.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Garza Alfonso Garza sold 52,316 shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $554,549.60.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.58. 303,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,025. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.11. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $83.08 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.58). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $2.0531 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Economico Mexicano

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 11,692.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 716,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,171,000 after buying an additional 709,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 12,960.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after acquiring an additional 595,388 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $50,343,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 67.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,046,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 423,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $41,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Economico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

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About Fomento Economico Mexicano

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Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a Mexican multinational company active primarily in the retail and beverage sectors. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, FEMSA’s operations span convenience store retailing, beverage bottling and distribution, and related logistics and consumer services. The company’s business model combines high-frequency retail outlets with large-scale beverage production and a regional supply chain network.

FEMSA Comercio, the company’s retail arm, operates a large chain of convenience stores under the OXXO brand and has expanded its retail footprint with complementary formats and services.

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