Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:AXIN) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:AXIN – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 39,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set a “sell (e)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 386,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter worth $5,035,000.

Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ: AXIN) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ. As a blank‑check company, its primary purpose is to raise capital through a public offering and to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination or similar transaction with one or more operating businesses. The company itself does not conduct traditional operating activities prior to a completed business combination.

Typical activities for a SPAC like Axiom Intelligence Acquisition Corp 1 include sourcing potential acquisition targets, performing due diligence, structuring a merger or acquisition, and providing a vehicle through which private companies can access public markets.

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