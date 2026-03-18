SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Short Interest Update

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,858,909 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 12th total of 12,643,929 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,482,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,482,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SM Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. 4,588,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,111. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.03. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $32.26.

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SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $704.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.40 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 13.47%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. National Bank Financial set a $30.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

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Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 10,461.5% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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