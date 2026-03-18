Laura Miele Sells 2,500 Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $499,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,166,307.85. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 17th, Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $498,825.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $510,675.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,323. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.15 and a 12 month high of $204.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.77 and its 200 day moving average is $197.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

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Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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