ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.87 EPS

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $2.87, Briefing.com reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 18.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE ZTO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. 1,732,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.20.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $2,691,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 765.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 126,624 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 104,876 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 87,087 shares during the period. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 438,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 83,450 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

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About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

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