Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $316,006.20 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Hurley sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $316,006.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,710.02. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.07. 2,046,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36.

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Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Sprouts beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY‑2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit outlooks. MarketBeat: SFM profile & earnings

Company fundamentals: Sprouts beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY‑2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit outlooks. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: several firms have adjusted targets (some cuts from UBS/Barclays/RBC) but consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $101.75 target, reflecting mixed near‑term views. MarketBeat analyst summary

Analyst mix: several firms have adjusted targets (some cuts from UBS/Barclays/RBC) but consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $101.75 target, reflecting mixed near‑term views. Negative Sentiment: CEO sale: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at ~$79.38 (≈$83.5k). Insider sales by the CEO often draw investor attention and can pressure sentiment. CEO SEC Filing

CEO sale: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at ~$79.38 (≈$83.5k). Insider sales by the CEO often draw investor attention and can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Other senior executive sales: COO, CTO, SVP and multiple VPs/directors sold small positions the same day (total disclosed ~2,996 shares, ≈$238k at $79.38). The coordinated timing and breadth of trims increase near‑term downside risk from sentiment. Example SEC Filing

Other senior executive sales: COO, CTO, SVP and multiple VPs/directors sold small positions the same day (total disclosed ~2,996 shares, ≈$238k at $79.38). The coordinated timing and breadth of trims increase near‑term downside risk from sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CTO-specific report: James Bahrenburg sold 136 shares (~$10.8k) and still holds a sizable stake; sale disclosed via InsiderTrades. InsiderTrades alert

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 68.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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