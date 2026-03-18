Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) CFO Sells $261,120.00 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $261,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,031.04. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,164. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.33. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $120.74.

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Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

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Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

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