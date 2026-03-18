Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $999,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,157.10. This represents a 14.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 17th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $997,500.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.26, for a total value of $1,021,300.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.13. 1,377,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.67. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.15 and a 12-month high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

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Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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