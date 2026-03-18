Insider Selling: Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) COO Sells 16,515 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) COO Peter Radovich sold 16,515 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $1,519,049.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 40,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,218.56. The trade was a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Radovich also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 2nd, Peter Radovich sold 2,631 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $271,782.30.

On Monday, January 26th, Peter Radovich sold 3,143 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $302,325.17.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Peter Radovich sold 2,382 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $222,312.06.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MIRM traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $109.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

Further Reading

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