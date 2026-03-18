MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Short Interest Update

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,934,332 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 12th total of 1,620,482 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,738 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 456,738 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 36.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MillerKnoll Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 588,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,284. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.13 million. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. MillerKnoll has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLKN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MillerKnoll in a report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on MillerKnoll in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on MLKN

About MillerKnoll

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MillerKnoll, Inc (NASDAQ: MLKN) is a global design and manufacturing company specializing in furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs and accessories for residential and commercial environments. The company’s portfolio features well-known brands such as Herman Miller, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger and Tuyama, offering solutions for office, healthcare, education, hospitality and home settings. Products span seating, workstations, tables, storage systems and outdoor furnishings, complemented by a range of services including space planning, ergonomic consulting and installation support.

Formed in July 2021 through the merger of Herman Miller and Knoll, MillerKnoll combines more than a century of design heritage with a modern portfolio of sustainable products and materials.

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