Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,268,299 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 12th total of 2,711,220 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,720 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 779,720 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 276,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 214,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,804,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 137,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

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Mercer International Price Performance

Mercer International stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 184,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,331. The company has a market capitalization of $96.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.51). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 81.16% and a negative net margin of 26.65%.The firm had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

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About Mercer International

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Mercer International Inc is a publicly traded pulp producer headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol MERC, the company specializes in the manufacture of Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp and dissolving pulp for use in tissue, specialty paper and textile applications.

Mercer’s core business activities include the operation of integrated pulp mills in North America and Europe. Its production portfolio encompasses NBSK pulp, renowned for its strength and versatility, and dissolving pulp, which serves as a key raw material in the manufacture of viscose, cellulose acetate and other specialty products.

The company’s facilities are located in British Columbia and the U.S.

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