Short Interest in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK) Declines By 17.7%

Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,991,988 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 12th total of 6,066,121 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,054,526 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,054,526 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Viking Price Performance

Shares of Viking stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,096. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Viking has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $81.48.

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Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. Viking had a return on equity of 240.75% and a net margin of 17.65%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Viking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Viking from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Viking from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viking from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the third quarter worth $989,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Viking in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,041,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Viking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viking by 74.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,193,000 after acquiring an additional 626,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Viking

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Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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