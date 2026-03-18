Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Jack Sinclair Sells 57,644 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 57,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $4,658,788.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 277,935 shares in the company, valued at $22,462,706.70. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $83,507.76.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.07. 2,046,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Sprouts Farmers Market

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Sprouts beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY‑2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit outlooks. MarketBeat: SFM profile & earnings

Company fundamentals: Sprouts beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY‑2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit outlooks. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: several firms have adjusted targets (some cuts from UBS/Barclays/RBC) but consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $101.75 target, reflecting mixed near‑term views. MarketBeat analyst summary

Analyst mix: several firms have adjusted targets (some cuts from UBS/Barclays/RBC) but consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $101.75 target, reflecting mixed near‑term views. Negative Sentiment: CEO sale: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at ~$79.38 (≈$83.5k). Insider sales by the CEO often draw investor attention and can pressure sentiment. CEO SEC Filing

CEO sale: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at ~$79.38 (≈$83.5k). Insider sales by the CEO often draw investor attention and can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Other senior executive sales: COO, CTO, SVP and multiple VPs/directors sold small positions the same day (total disclosed ~2,996 shares, ≈$238k at $79.38). The coordinated timing and breadth of trims increase near‑term downside risk from sentiment. Example SEC Filing

Other senior executive sales: COO, CTO, SVP and multiple VPs/directors sold small positions the same day (total disclosed ~2,996 shares, ≈$238k at $79.38). The coordinated timing and breadth of trims increase near‑term downside risk from sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CTO-specific report: James Bahrenburg sold 136 shares (~$10.8k) and still holds a sizable stake; sale disclosed via InsiderTrades. InsiderTrades alert

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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