Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider David Mcglinchey Sells 4,872 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider David Mcglinchey sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $393,755.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,938,924.34. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Mcglinchey also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, David Mcglinchey sold 240 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $19,051.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Sprouts Farmers Market

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Sprouts beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY‑2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit outlooks. MarketBeat: SFM profile & earnings

Company fundamentals: Sprouts beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY‑2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit outlooks. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: several firms have adjusted targets (some cuts from UBS/Barclays/RBC) but consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $101.75 target, reflecting mixed near‑term views. MarketBeat analyst summary

Analyst mix: several firms have adjusted targets (some cuts from UBS/Barclays/RBC) but consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $101.75 target, reflecting mixed near‑term views. Negative Sentiment: CEO sale: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at ~$79.38 (≈$83.5k). Insider sales by the CEO often draw investor attention and can pressure sentiment. CEO SEC Filing

CEO sale: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at ~$79.38 (≈$83.5k). Insider sales by the CEO often draw investor attention and can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Other senior executive sales: COO, CTO, SVP and multiple VPs/directors sold small positions the same day (total disclosed ~2,996 shares, ≈$238k at $79.38). The coordinated timing and breadth of trims increase near‑term downside risk from sentiment. Example SEC Filing

Other senior executive sales: COO, CTO, SVP and multiple VPs/directors sold small positions the same day (total disclosed ~2,996 shares, ≈$238k at $79.38). The coordinated timing and breadth of trims increase near‑term downside risk from sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CTO-specific report: James Bahrenburg sold 136 shares (~$10.8k) and still holds a sizable stake; sale disclosed via InsiderTrades. InsiderTrades alert

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

View Our Latest Report on SFM

About Sprouts Farmers Market

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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