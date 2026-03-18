MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Short Interest Update

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,842,559 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 12th total of 3,201,298 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,799,101 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,799,101 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MKS Stock Performance

MKS stock traded up $6.93 on Tuesday, reaching $228.89. 1,052,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.36. MKS has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $269.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

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MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MKS had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. MKS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.720-2.280 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

MKS Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This is a boost from MKS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

In related news, Director Gerald G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.97, for a total value of $2,539,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,117.49. This trade represents a 19.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 4,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $1,007,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,931.40. This represents a 22.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,503 shares of company stock worth $17,288,099. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in MKS by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 267,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MKS by 1.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in MKS during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS by 50.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,025,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MKS from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MKS from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MKS from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MKS from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.46.

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About MKS

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MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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