Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,210,945 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 12th total of 3,518,354 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,104,191 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,104,191 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FULC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. 1,617,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,622. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

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Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $178,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 469,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,285.68. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4,209.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FULC

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small‐molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company’s core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum’s most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

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