Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) and zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Head-To-Head Comparison

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares zSpace and Rekor Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio zSpace $38.10 million 0.14 -$20.82 million ($0.79) -0.20 Rekor Systems $46.03 million 2.52 -$61.41 million ($0.42) -2.18

Volatility & Risk

zSpace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rekor Systems. Rekor Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than zSpace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

zSpace has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rekor Systems has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for zSpace and Rekor Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zSpace 1 1 2 0 2.25 Rekor Systems 1 0 1 0 2.00

zSpace presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,741.23%. Given zSpace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe zSpace is more favorable than Rekor Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.7% of zSpace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares zSpace and Rekor Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zSpace -68.88% N/A -177.47% Rekor Systems -89.82% -126.37% -54.48%

Summary

zSpace beats Rekor Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About zSpace

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zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications. zSpace Technologies Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

About Rekor Systems

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Rekor Systems, Inc., a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders. It also offers Rekor AutoNotice, a cloud-based financial management application that delivers a turnkey information and citation management solution for cities, states, and municipalities for primary and secondary offenses; and Rekor CarCheck, which allows its AI based vehicle and license plate recognition technology to be accessed for a range of commercial applications. In addition, the company offers Rekor Edge Max System, a fixed traffic data collection system that captures and transforms roadway data into holistic traffic insights; Rekor Edge Pro, a vehicle recognition solution that is used on a standalone basis or integrated into a network; and Rekor Edge Flex, a portable data collection system. Further, it provides traffic services, including traditional traffic studies, which delivers data and insights for planning and management of roadway infrastructure and commercial initiatives; innovative AI-driven traffic studies for traffic management; and traffic engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

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