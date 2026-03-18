MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,460,745 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 12th total of 2,087,375 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,024 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 651,024 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of MAIA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 617,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,355. MAIA Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

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Insider Activity

In other MAIA Biotechnology news, Director Steven M. Chaouki acquired 40,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,835.78. Following the acquisition, the director owned 151,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,285.06. This trade represents a 36.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stan Smith purchased 57,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $69,770.58. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,421,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,203.16. This represents a 4.19% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 179,737 shares of company stock worth $219,279. Corporate insiders own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 586,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary platform for site‐specific conjugation of monoclonal antibodies with diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes. By leveraging precision radiochemistry, the company aims to enhance the safety and efficacy profiles of antibody‐based imaging agents and targeted radiotherapeutics. Its approach is designed to deliver high‐contrast tumor visualization through PET imaging as well as focused cytotoxicity in oncology indications.

The company’s pipeline includes several antibody‐radiotracer candidates optimized for the detection of distinct tumor biomarkers, with preclinical data showing favorable targeting specificity and improved pharmacokinetics compared to conventional methods.

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