Short Interest in KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUF) Decreases By 15.0%

KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 594 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 12th total of 699 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:KBUF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.07. 158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.05. KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $35.01.

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KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $2.2995 dividend. This represents a yield of 747.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF

KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BLVD Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $132,000.

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The KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome January 2026 ETF (KBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track the total return of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) up to a cap, with a 90% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds shares of the underlying ETF and options to obtain exposure. KBUF was launched on Feb 8, 2024 and is issued by KraneShares.

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