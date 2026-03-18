Short Interest in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Decreases By 18.1%

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,986 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 12th total of 9,754 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,690 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 34,690 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.39. 10,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,579. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American under the ticker ERH. Managed by Allspring Global Investments, the fund seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It primarily invests in the securities of companies operating in the utilities and energy sectors.
The portfolio is broadly diversified across regulated electric, gas and water utilities as well as non-regulated energy-related firms.
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