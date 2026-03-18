Short Interest in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Decreases By 18.1%

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,986 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 12th total of 9,754 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,690 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 34,690 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.39. 10,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,579. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

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Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American under the ticker ERH. Managed by Allspring Global Investments, the fund seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It primarily invests in the securities of companies operating in the utilities and energy sectors.

The portfolio is broadly diversified across regulated electric, gas and water utilities as well as non-regulated energy-related firms.

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