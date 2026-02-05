Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.28. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 424 shares changing hands.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 6.6%

The firm has a market cap of $701.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS: USNZY), widely known as Usiminas, is one of Brazil’s leading integrated steel producers. The company operates across the full steel value chain, from iron ore mining to the manufacture and distribution of flat steel products. Its portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled coils, coated sheets, tin plates, plates and tubular products, which serve a broad array of end markets such as construction, automotive, packaging, machinery and energy.

Founded in the mid-1950s through a partnership between Brazilian and international investors, Usiminas is headquartered in Belo Horizonte and maintains its principal steelmaking facilities in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, as well as secondary operations in Cubatão (São Paulo) and Santa Cruz.

