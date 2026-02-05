Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.890-4.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 15.690-16.190 EPS.

NYSE ESS traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,570. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $243.25 and a 1-year high of $316.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $479.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.66 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 45.46%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.690-16.190 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $271.00 and set a “cautious” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $51,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 60.5% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

