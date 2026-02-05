Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.3760, but opened at $11.6660. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $11.6540, with a volume of 2,861 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Up 7.6%

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,253.25 and a beta of 0.70.

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland‐based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.