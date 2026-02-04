Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 38,182 shares.The stock last traded at $26.11 and had previously closed at $25.49.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.67%.Mitsubishi Estate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.090 EPS.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: MITEY) is one of Japan’s largest real estate developers and a core company within the Mitsubishi corporate group. Headquartered in Tokyo, the firm is best known for large-scale urban development and property leasing, including landmark office districts and mixed-use complexes in central Tokyo. Its businesses span the full real estate value chain, from land acquisition and project development to leasing, sales, property and facility management, and real estate investment management.

The company’s commercial activities cover office buildings, retail and commercial facilities, residential housing, hotels and resorts, and logistics properties.

