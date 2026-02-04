Insider Selling: Nucor (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Allen Behr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $1,358,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,430.77. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nucor Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,793. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $191.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 5.37%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nucor’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nucor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 51.4% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.36.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

