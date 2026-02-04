TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $13.19. TDK shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 9,317 shares changing hands.

TDK Trading Down 1.6%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. TDK had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.08 billion. TDK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TDK Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK’s product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

