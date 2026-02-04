Short Interest in ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO) Decreases By 13.7%

ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,505 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 4,061 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,255 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,255 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ClearShares OCIO ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA OCIO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.59. ClearShares OCIO ETF has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65.

Get ClearShares OCIO ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ClearShares OCIO ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearShares OCIO ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.73% of ClearShares OCIO ETF worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ClearShares OCIO ETF Company Profile

The ClearShares OCIO ETF (OCIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to outperform a 60\u002F40 blended benchmark by over or under weighting across a broad range of asset classes. OCIO was launched on Jun 27, 2017 and is managed by ClearShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearShares OCIO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearShares OCIO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.