Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) Insider Justin Mouchacca Purchases 807,692 Shares

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Justin Mouchacca bought 807,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of A$395,769.08.

Iltani Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of metal projects in Queensland. The company explores gold, zinc, copper, lead, and precious metal deposits. It holds interest in the Herberton, Northern Base Metal, Rookwood, and Southern Gold Projects located in Queensland; and the Mount Read Volcanics Project located in Tasmania. Iltani Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

