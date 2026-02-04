Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) Insider Justin Mouchacca Purchases 807,692 Shares

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Justin Mouchacca bought 807,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of A$395,769.08.
Iltani Resources Stock Performance
About Iltani Resources
Iltani Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of metal projects in Queensland. The company explores gold, zinc, copper, lead, and precious metal deposits. It holds interest in the Herberton, Northern Base Metal, Rookwood, and Southern Gold Projects located in Queensland; and the Mount Read Volcanics Project located in Tasmania. Iltani Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Iltani Resources
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Iltani Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iltani Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.