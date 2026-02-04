Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 14.6%

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,111. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $92.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

