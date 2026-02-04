Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,752,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 959,291 shares.The stock last traded at $28.91 and had previously closed at $28.39.

HTFL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Heartflow from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Heartflow from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Heartflow from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartflow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.59.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Lightcap purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,053,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTFL. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartflow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Heartflow in the third quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Heartflow during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Heartflow in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heartflow in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000.

HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company’s core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow’s analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow’s cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

