Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $7.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

ATO traded up $5.11 on Wednesday, hitting $173.92. 809,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $140.85 and a 12 month high of $180.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.57.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q1 results: ATO reported $2.44 EPS vs. $2.41 consensus and revenue of $1.34B (about +14% y/y), driven by higher gas distribution and pipeline activity — beats helped lift sentiment.

Dividend boost: the company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00/share (ex-dividend Feb 23), supporting income-oriented investors and implying an ~2.3% yield.

Operational strength: Reuters notes a ~14.5% rise in quarterly profit on robust demand for gas distribution and pipelines — confirms the business drivers behind the beat.

Capital spending: CapEx was $1.0B in the quarter with >85% focused on safety/reliability — suggests sustained utility investment and rate-base growth potential.

Guidance: ATO affirmed FY2026 EPS guidance at $8.15–$8.35 (roughly in line with consensus), so the company didn't raise its outlook despite the beat — that tempers upside but maintains visibility.

Investor materials: conference call, slide deck and press release were posted for details — useful for analysts drilling into rate-case timing, regional performance and capital plans.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

