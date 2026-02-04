BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 2nd

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MVT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. 84,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,825. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE: MVT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of U.S. municipal obligations, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and variable rate instruments. As a municipally focused fund, it aims to capture tax-efficient yields while managing credit and duration risk.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes fundamental credit analysis and sector diversification across various issuers at the state, city and local levels.

