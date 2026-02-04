Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.700-3.900 EPS.

Silgan Stock Up 8.0%

Shares of SLGN traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. 1,122,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,016. Silgan has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLGN. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kimberly Irene Ulmer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer owned 105,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,783.31. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — Silgan reported $0.67 EPS vs. Street $0.65 and revenue of $1.47B vs. ~$1.46B, showing top‑line growth and a small upside to estimates; that beat is the primary near‑term positive catalyst. MarketBeat: Earnings & Call

Q4 results beat consensus — Silgan reported $0.67 EPS vs. Street $0.65 and revenue of $1.47B vs. ~$1.46B, showing top‑line growth and a small upside to estimates; that beat is the primary near‑term positive catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment supportive — brokers give SLGN a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” which can underpin buying interest following the quarter. Analyst Consensus

Brokerage sentiment supportive — brokers give SLGN a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” which can underpin buying interest following the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Company messaging highlights continued growth into 2026 — management’s release frames 2026 as a growth year, but investors will look for execution details on margin drivers and cost actions. BusinessWire: Press Release

Company messaging highlights continued growth into 2026 — management’s release frames 2026 as a growth year, but investors will look for execution details on margin drivers and cost actions. Negative Sentiment: Guidance slightly below Street — Silgan set Q1 FY26 EPS guidance at $0.70–$0.80 (consensus ~$0.78) and FY26 at $3.70–$3.90 (consensus ~$3.83); the ranges are close to estimates but tilt below midpoints, which may cap upside until March/April results.

Guidance slightly below Street — Silgan set Q1 FY26 EPS guidance at $0.70–$0.80 (consensus ~$0.78) and FY26 at $3.70–$3.90 (consensus ~$3.83); the ranges are close to estimates but tilt below midpoints, which may cap upside until March/April results. Negative Sentiment: Year‑over‑year EPS decline — quarterly EPS of $0.67 compares with $0.85 a year earlier, indicating earnings volatility; investors will watch margins and ROE trends to see if recovery is sustainable. Zacks: Q4 Results

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Silgan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company’s core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

