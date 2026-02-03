Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $41.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,496 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $41,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 468.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after buying an additional 85,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $258.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

