ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from Citizens Jmp

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $37.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.28. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.94%.The firm had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $96,749.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,624.02. This represents a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $243,106.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,577.22. The trade was a 16.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,957. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37 price target (about a 41.6% upside from current levels), which likely helped investor demand and supports upside expectations. HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37 price target (about a 41.6% upside from current levels), which likely helped investor demand and supports upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights ACADIA’s history of earnings beats and says the company is positioned to surprise again, reinforcing short-term bullish sentiment tied to fundamentals and upcoming results. Zacks: Why Acadia Is Poised To Beat

Zacks highlights ACADIA’s history of earnings beats and says the company is positioned to surprise again, reinforcing short-term bullish sentiment tied to fundamentals and upcoming results. Neutral Sentiment: Acadia says it was informed of a negative trend vote from the EMA’s CHMP on its trofinetide MAA and intends to request a re-examination if the final opinion is unfavorable — this preserves a regulatory path but adds near-term uncertainty. BusinessWire: Acadia Provides Update on Trofinetide

Acadia says it was informed of a negative trend vote from the EMA’s CHMP on its trofinetide MAA and intends to request a re-examination if the final opinion is unfavorable — this preserves a regulatory path but adds near-term uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces weigh whether ACAD is still attractive after the recent rebound and note the bull case may be altered by the EMA setback — useful for positioning but not new fundamental data. Yahoo: Is It Too Late To Consider ACAD?

Commentary pieces weigh whether ACAD is still attractive after the recent rebound and note the bull case may be altered by the EMA setback — useful for positioning but not new fundamental data. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data appears anomalous (shows zero shares), so it provides no meaningful signal about bearish positioning at this time.

Reported short-interest data appears anomalous (shows zero shares), so it provides no meaningful signal about bearish positioning at this time. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report the CHMP/EMA outcome is leaning negative for trofinetide for Rett syndrome; that regulatory risk is the primary near-term headwind and drove selling pressure. MarketWatch: Acadia Expects Negative Opinion

Multiple outlets report the CHMP/EMA outcome is leaning negative for trofinetide for Rett syndrome; that regulatory risk is the primary near-term headwind and drove selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: The stock reacted sharply to the EMA news, sliding in extended trading on Feb. 2 as investors weighed the regulatory setback and its commercial implications. MSN: Why Did ACAD Stock Slump 8% After-Hours?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA’s research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson’s disease psychosis, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company’s flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

