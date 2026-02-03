Ball (NYSE:BALL) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $60.89 and last traded at $60.4790, with a volume of 357904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.36%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Ball News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Ball reported Q4 EPS of $0.91, topping the Zacks consensus of $0.90, showing modest earnings improvement year‑over‑year. This beat supports near‑term investor confidence. Zacks: Q4 Earnings

Analyst sentiment supportive — Brokerages show a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can help sustain investor demand following the results. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance slightly below the Street — Ball updated FY‑2026 EPS guidance to about $3.93 (vs. consensus ~ $3.98). Even a small miss to Street expectations can cap upside in the near term as investors re‑price growth assumptions.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on Ball and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ball by 1.2% during the second quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 17.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Ball by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Up 8.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Featured Stories

