Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:KLMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:KLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 453 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 525 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF Trading Up 0.2%

KLMN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 95,333,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 57,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF by 135.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF

The Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF (KLMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index focused on mid- and large-cap US and Canadian companies, prioritizing a 10% annual reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and targeting firms with approved carbon reduction plans, aligning with global environmental goals. KLMN was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.