Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 14,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,908. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NMI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by U.S. states, territories and municipalities, as well as certain municipal securities issued outside the United States. By focusing on a diversified portfolio of investment-grade and select below-investment-grade municipal bonds, NMI aims to deliver tax-advantaged income to its shareholders.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal securities across a broad range of sectors, including transportation, utilities, health care and education.

