Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Shares of NXJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,342. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NXJ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Nuveen, a subsidiary of TIAA Global Asset Management. Established to serve investors seeking tax-advantaged income, the fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is managed by Nuveen’s municipal fixed-income team. It draws on Nuveen’s longstanding expertise in the municipal bond market to construct a portfolio aligned with its stated objectives.

The fund’s primary objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal and New Jersey personal income taxes.

